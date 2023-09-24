West Brom could offload 33-year-old following his Wigan Athletic loan last season

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has said Martin Kelly could be loaned out in January.

West Brom will make a decision on what to do with the defender when the next transfer window opens. He spent time away at Wigan Athletic last season.

Kelly, 33, is currently recovering from a knee injury that he sustained earlier this year. His contract at the Hawthorns expires at the end of this term.

Corberan has provided this update on his situation to BirminghamLive: “We need to analyse when is the right moment, and to see what is the best decision for him to loan, or to keep. That’s something that, for now, I cannot tell you because it’s September. If you ask me right now is he ready, then I tell you he is not ready. If you ask me if he’s completed any training with the group, then no – he has not yet.”

West Brom decision to make

West Brom signed Kelly in September last year and handed him a two-year deal. He provides competition and depth to their squad when he is fit but his chances of regular first-team football are slim.

The once-capped former England international was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis when Wigan came calling in January. However, he sustained his injury on his debut for the Latics and was ruled out for the rest of his temporary stint.

His loan club were then relegated to League One during his time there and he subsequently went back to the Baggies. He is now continuing his recovery and hasn’t trained yet.

Kelly is an experienced player and has racked up over 200 appearances in his career to date. The Merseyside-born man rose up through the ranks at Liverpool and went on to play 62 times for the Reds.

He then left Anfield and spent eight years at Crystal Palace before switching to West Brom.