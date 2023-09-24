Stockport County could lose key man in January

Stockport County loan star Louie Barry could be recalled by Aston Villa in January, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Stockport County may be dealt a big blow this winter as the attacker’s parent club weigh up his future at Edgeley Park. He was given the green light to down back down to League Two over the summer.

Barry, 20, was allowed to join the Hatters to get some more experience under his belt. He spent last term in the same league at Salford City.

TEAMtalk claim Aston Villa might bring him back to Villa Park in three months and send him to a higher level to boost his development. The youngster is believed to be highly-rated by Unai Emery.

Stockport County risk losing key man

Losing Barry would be a huge blow for Stockport as they aim for promotion to League One. They missed out last term after losing in the play-off final to Carlisle United on penalties at Wembley.

Dave Challinor’s side made a slow start to this campaign but have found their feet now. The North West outfit have won their last three games on the spin against AFC Wimbledon, MK Dons and Wrexham.

The Hatters have risen up to 9th in the table and are only outside the top seven by a point. Barry’s form has been a big factor behind their recent upturn in results and he has scored five goals in 10 games so far and is proving to be a real handful.

Aston Villa landed the former West Brom prospect from Barcelona back in 2020 and he has since played once for their first-team. He has also had temporary spells away at Ipswich Town, Swindon Town and MK Dons in the past.