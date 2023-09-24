‘Real threat’ – Middlesbrough boss hails forward after Southampton win

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has said Josh Coburn was a ‘real threat’ yesterday.

Middlesbrough secured their first win of the season after beating Southampton 2-1. They started with the young striker up top again after he got some minutes against Sheffield Wednesday last Tuesday.

Coburn, 20, impressed once again and played the full 90 minutes at the Riverside Stadium. Midfield pair Riley McGree and Jonny Howson were on the scoresheet for the hosts, whilst Adam Armstrong found the net for the visitors.

Carrick praised his attacker after the match and said, as per The Northern Echo: “He was a real threat, a real handful, and he showed good quality at times too. He could have got his goal, and could have set another one up, and I thought his all-round performance was fantastic.

“It was what we’ve been seeing, and why we kept him. He had his injury in pre-season, but he’s grown into it and he’s a big part of the group now. I’m sure that will do him the world of good.”

Relief for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough could have easily loaned out Coburn over the summer again but decided to keep him. Although he is still raw, he has bags of potential and will only get better with game time in this campaign.

The prospect was on the books at Sunderland before switching to his current club back in 2019. He has since risen into the first-team picture.

Boro gave him the green light to spend last term on loan at Bristol Rovers in League One to get some experience under his belt. The forward went on to become a key player for the Gas under Joey Barton and scored 10 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Coburn is now back with his parent club and is enjoying a run in the starting XI. Carrick will be relieved to have picked up the first victory and will hope his side can build some momentum now as they prepare to face Bradford City on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup.