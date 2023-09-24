Plymouth Argyle, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers keen on League Two hotshot

Plymouth Argyle, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers are keen on Mansfield Town ace Davis Keillor-Dunn, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Mansfield Town could face a battle to keep hold of the attacking midfielder ahead of the January transfer window. He has helped his current club go unbeaten so far this season in League Two.

Keillor-Dunn, 25, has scored seven goals in 10 games in all competitions so far this term. He remains under contract at Field Mill until June 2025.

TEAMtalk claim Plymouth, Barnsley and Bolton are all interested in a swoop for him. However, they aren’t the only clubs in the frame for his signature with Championship sides Hull City, Millwall, QPR and Rotherham United also mentioned as potential suitors, along with League One outfit Blackpool.

Mansfield Town face battle

Mansfield won’t want to lose their key man this winter to risk derailing their promotion push. They narrowly missed out on the play-offs in the last campaign and are aiming to get promoted again under former Sheffield United and Derby County boss Nigel Clough.

The Stags swooped to land Keillor-Dunn in January and he chipped in with seven goals in 18 outings altogether last term. He has since carried on that form into this season.

Prior to his switch to Nottinghamshire, the Sunderland-born man had spells at Newcastle United, Sunderland, Gateshead and Chesterfield as a youngster before moving up to Scotland with Ross County in 2017. He then spent two years with the Staggies before returning to England with stints at Wrexham, Oldham Athletic and Burton Albion.

Keillor-Dunn has been at a fair few teams despite his relatively young age and has found a home at Mansfield now. He is given freedom to play by Clough but is a wanted man now with Plymouth, Barnsley and Bolton linked.