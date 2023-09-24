Manchester City keen on Sunderland prodigy, says reporter

Manchester City are keen on Sunderland prodigy Matty Young, reports Alan Nixon on Patreon this morning.

Manchester City are said to be keen on striking a deal for Sunderland youth prospect Young, 16, who currently plays for the Black Cats’ U18s side.

The goalkeeper signed a two-year scholarship with Sunderland this year, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025.

But Nixon is reporting on Patreon this morning that Premier League and European champions Manchester City want to sign the Englishman.

Young is another name starting to emerge from the Sunderland youth academy, with Chris Rigg another promising and recent name to come out of the club’s youth ranks.

And Young looks like another impressive goalkeeper to have come through the club’s youth system, with the likes of Jordan Pickford and current first-team goalkeeper Anthony Patterson having done so in the past.

Manchester City in for Young

Young is obviously a talented player. He’s playing for the Black Cats’ U18s side at the age of 16 and with City interested, it should tell us all we need to know about the goalkeeper.

And with Patterson settled in the first-team and now under a long-term contract too, Young may be weighing up his future, with the chances of him eventually becoming the club’s new no.1 perhaps slim.

Sunderland could soon have a decision to make on the player with Manchester City maybe not the only team who are making checks on the Black Cats starlet.

But the emerging link is another credit to Sunderland’s youth system which is currently producing some very good players, with Rigg having come into the first-team this season and shown a lot of potential.

Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland remain in 4th place of the Championship table, with a home game against Cardiff City on the agenda for this afternoon.