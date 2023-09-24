Hull City team news and predicted XI to face Stoke City: Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton to start?

Hull City are back in Championship action with a trip to Stoke City this afternoon.

Hull City can rise back into the play-offs with a draw or a win at the Bet365 Stadium. The Tigers drew 0-0 at home to Leeds United last time out.

Liam Rosenior’s side have lost once in the league so far this season and that came on the opening day at Norwich City. They are unbeaten in their last six league outings.

Stoke are winless in their last four and will be eager to hit some form under Alex Neil. The Potters drew 2-2 at Huddersfield Town in their last fixture.

Hull team news

As per Hull’s official club website, skipper Lewie Coyle will sit out of the match due to concussion protocols. Ozan Tufan returned off the bench against Leeds, whilst Greg Docherty and Dogukan Sinik remain out of action for now.

Predicted XI

Allsop (GK)

Christie

Jones

Greaves

Vinagre

Seri

Morton

Delap

Tufan

Philogene

Connolly

Rosenior has plenty of useful options in his squad and could look to shake up his side for the clash against Stoke. Ryan Allsop was handed his debut against Leeds and impressed as he kept a clean sheet.

Ruben Vinagre will be ready to step in for Coyle at left-back and it will be interesting to see whether Hull start Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton in the middle of the park. He has impressed off the bench in the last two games but would Regan Slater be dropped?

In attacking areas, Tufan is back available and will be pushing for a start ahead of Burnley loan man Scott Twine. Summer signing Aaron Connolly has been in good form up top with Liam Delap out on the wing.