Everton keeping tabs on Blackburn Rovers man, says reporter

Everton are keeping an eye on Blackburn Rovers starlet Adam Wharton, reports Alan Nixon.

Everton are ‘keeping up the checks’ on Blackburn Rovers midfielder Wharton, 19, reports Nixon on Patreon, with Toffees scout Steve Davis having apparently watched the Englishman in action.

Wharton made his breakthrough last season, featuring 18 times in the Championship and scoring twice, with a number of Premier League teams having been linked over the summer.

Jon Dahl Tomasson now regularly deploys Wharton in the Championship with the Rovers academy graduate having featured in all eight of his side’s opening Championship games this season.

Blackburn currently sit in 14th place of the Championship table after a 4-3 defeat at Ipswich Town yesterday, whilst Everton moved up into 15th place of the Premier League table after beating Brentford 3-1.

Last summer, Wharton penned a long-term contract with Blackburn Rovers, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

Everton in for Blackburn’s Wharton

Everton look like they might go about their future transfer business a bit smarter than they have in the past, with younger players seemingly the aim now.

And Wharton is for sure one of the best youngsters in the Championship. He’s an energectic midfielder with a good range of passing, and despite his age, he’s become a really important player for Blackburn.

The club are under no immediate pressure to sell given his contract length, and deploying him in the Championship more regularly will only boost his transfer value too.

Whether or not Everton want a deal in January or next summer remains to be seen. But if Wharton can get a full season of Championship football under his belt then he could become a very valuable asset for Rovers.

More and more teams could also join the race and that could start a bidding war, so if Blackburn play their cards right, they could be in for a big payday.