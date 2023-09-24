Crystal Palace reportedly keen on impressive Leeds United man

Crystal Palace are chasing Leeds United youngster Archie Gray, reports Alan Nixon.

Crystal Palace are hot on the trail of Leeds United’s emerging new talent Gray, 17, who’s made his league debut for the Whites under Daniel Farke this season.

The Durham-born midfielder has featured in all eight of Leeds’ opening Championship fixtures, starting all but one and earning high praise from the Leeds United faithful.

Now though, Nixon has revealed on his Patreon this morning that Crystal Palace are keen on Gray. Nixon writes that the Eagles are chasing Gray and that Roy Hodgson’s side have been keeping tabs on him for a while now.

Gray’s Leeds side currently sit in 5th place of the Championship table after a confident 3-0 win at home to Watford yesterday, courtesy of goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram, and Jaidon Anthony.

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

Crystal Palace in for Archie Gray

Gray’s emergence this season has been an impressive one. Farke has shown a lot of faith in the youngster and Gray has certainly repaid that faith with some good performances.

He’s showing great maturity and skill and at 17 years old, he’ll no doubt have a lot of room for improvement, so it’s no surprise to see Premier League teams like Crystal Palace already being linked.

The Leeds academy graduate is only under contract until 2025 though, which could give the Whites a potential headache in the next few transfer windows.

If his fine form continues then Premier League teams will continue to be linked. And if Leeds can’t agree on a new deal then they might be forced into selling him sooner rather than later.

Still, Gray remains a very inexperienced player and he’ll be solely focussed on playing regular Championship football for Leeds, who seem to be finding their footing under Farke.

Up next for the Yorkshire outfit is a trip to Southampton next weekend.