Charlton Athletic boss has say on 26-year-old after Derby County’s summer interest

Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has said he wants Corey Blackett-Taylor to carry on impressing despite his uncertain future.

Charlton Athletic are facing a battle to keep hold of the winger in the long-term. His contract at The Valley expires at the end of the season.

The Addicks risk losing him for free in June 2024 unless he signs a new deal in the meantime. Derby County eyed a late swoop for him in the last transfer window.

Appleton has said, as per London News Online: “I’m very much here and now – I want him to play like that every week and score goals every week. If it is out of my hands and if he goes on to bigger and better things then so be it but all I would say is we have to make sure, and I know we will, that if that ever did happen we have got someone who can just slide in.

“We’ve got good players who can play off that left-hand side already is something did happen to Corey, god forbid. For me it is about enjoying him score goals and be aggressive – getting at people. Long may that continue.”

Charlton hope to keep key player

Blackett-Taylor is a key player for Charlton and they will be keen on keeping hold of him for as long as possible. However, his chances of sticking around are likely to depend on what league they are playing in next term.

He will want to play at as high of a level as possible at this stage of his career. For now though, Appleton wants him to continue his impressive run of form and helped his current club rise up the League One table.

Charlton turned to their new manager after deciding to part company with Dean Holden. He has picked up four points from his first two outings and secured his first win this weekend at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

Blackett-Taylor joined the Addicks and has since played 76 games for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with 12 goals and 10 assists.

He started his career at Aston Villa before going on to play twice for their first-team, as well as having a loan spell away at Walsall to gain some experience.

The Birmingham-born man left Villa Park in 2019 and subsequently had two years at Tranmere Rovers before Charlton landed him.