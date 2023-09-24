Blackburn Rovers weighing up move for Swansea City attacker

Blackburn Rovers are looking into a potential deal for Swansea City forward Liam Cullen, says Alan Nixon.

Cullen, 24, is a product of the Swansea City youth academy, having amassed 79 total appearances for the Swans after making his first-team debut in 2018, with 14 goals to his name as well.

He arguably made his breakthrough last time round with 29 appearances in the Championship and eight goals, with one goal and one assist in eight league outings this time round.

The Welshman is out of contract next summer but Swansea have an option to extend his stay by a further year.

Now though, Nixon has revealed on his Patreon this morning that Swansea’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers are looking into a potential deal for the attacker.

Nixon adds that Rovers are looking to bolster their attacking options after losing the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz at the end of last season, and with names like Niall Ennis and Sam Gallagher having been sidelined in the early stages of this season.

Blackburn in for Cullen

Blackburn have had a bit of a mixed start to the season. They’ve managed to score 12 goals in their opening eight games, but they don’t seem as dangerous as they did last time round.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has Sammie Szmodics scoring goals, but goals aren’t coming from many others. It seems like Brereton Diaz is yet to really be replaced and so it’s understandable that Rovers want attacking options.

But whether Cullen is the answer or not remains to be seen. He certainly showed potential last time round, showing that he has an eye for goal and that he can play in various positions. But he’s not exactly lit up the Championship this season.

His Swansea side are struggling though and playing a more positive Rovers side could bring the best out of him.

It’s a tricky one for the Swans to weigh up given his contract situation, but it’s an interesting link for Rovers.