The latest West Brom team news as Carlos Corberan’s side gear up for Millwall in the Championship.

West Brom host Millwall in the Championship tomorrow afternoon, with Carlos Corberan’s Baggies looking for their first win in three league outings.

West Brom have drawn their last two going into this one, drawing away at Watford in midweek, whilst Millwall won 3-0 against Rotherham United in the week to move up into 11th place of the Championship table; a point ahead of West Brom in 15th.

Last season, Millwall beat West Brom at The Den and played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture at The Hawthorns.

West Brom team news

Josh Maja faces up to two months on the sidelines with an ankle injury sustained against Bristol City earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, Adam Reach, and Martin Kelly remain longer-term absentees for the Baggies.

Elsewhere, Corberan said ahead of this week that Alex Mowatt and Jeremy Sarmiento would start one of the two games that Alex Mowatt and Jeremy Sarmiento would start at least one game, though both came off the bench v Watford.

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Phillips

Pieters

Kipre

Ajayi

Furlong

Molumby

Mowatt

Wallace

Sarmiento

Thomas-Asante

With Okay Yokuslu having played the full 90 v Watford, and Jayson Molumby having come off in the second half, we could see Mowatt replace Yokuslu from the off.

And it’s hard to see Corberan taking Wallace out the starting line up after he bagged his first goal of the season last time out, so Sarmiento could come in for John Swift, leaving Brandon Thomas-Asante up top.

Other than that, we could see an unchanged line up tomorrow.

Kick off is at 3pm.