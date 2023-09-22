Blackburn Rovers head to Ipswich Town in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

The Tractor Boys sit in 3rd place of the Championship table having won six of their opening seven, compared to Blackburn in 12th who’ve taken 10 points from their opening seven games.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland in midweek and things won’t get any easier tomorrow; especially with several injured players for Blackburn.

Speaking to the club ahead of tomorrow’s game at Portman Road, Tomasson gave an injury update on his side, saying:

“We’ve still a few injured players, Ennis, Barnes, Gallagher. Sigurdsson got minutes in his legs, which is great, Tronstad as well. Both will be travelling with us.”

Summer signing Sondre Tronstad is yet to make his league debut for Rovers whilst fellow summer arrival Sigurdsson is yet to feature at all this season.

Tomasson said on the 24-year-old:

“Arnor [Sigurdsson] is getting closer. He’s a player with quality and experience and wants to show how good he is. He had a good game against Hertha Berlin, getting 75 minutes and was knackered at the end. He’s not able to play 90 yet, we need to build him up.”

A tough time for Blackburn Rovers

Rovers are still holding their own in the Championship, and still putting points on the board.

But a tough summer transfer window was followed by a wave of injuries and for Tomasson, matters could worsen very quickly.

The defeat in midweek was a tough one to take and a trip to Ipswich Town hands Blackburn arguably their toughest task of the season so far.

Tomasson is especially lacking in attack right now with the likes of Niall Ennis and Sam Gallagher out. But their eventual return, and the eventual inclusions of Tronstad and Sigurdsson should give Rovers a formidable front-line.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow.