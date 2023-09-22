The72’s writers offer their Sunderland vs Cardiff City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Sunday.

Sunderland have made a rise up the Championship table in recent weeks after piecing together a five-game unbeaten run. The Black Cats have won four of those games along the way, including all of their last three.

In their last outing, Tony Mowbray saw his side emerge victorious at his old stomping ground, defeating Blackburn Rovers 3-1 away from home. The win lifted them to 4th ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

As for Cardiff City, they’ve moved up the division after putting together a decent run of their own.

The Bluebirds have won three of their last four games and will be looking to make it three consecutive at the Stadium of Light. Erol Bulut’s men followed up their derby day win over Swansea City with a 3-2 victory over Coventry City on Tuesday night.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This should be a good game. Both teams have shown in recent weeks that they can be pretty potent in attack and with the pair coming into the game in fine form, both will be high in morale and determined to keep their respective runs going.

“Sunderland are a side now renowned for their lively attack brimming with promising players. This was on display against Blackburn once again, but we also saw the steel of centre-back pair Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien, and that could be pivotal in their bid for success here against a threatening Cardiff team.

“The hosts have a strong home record, and the visitors are yet to win on the road. They both have threats and come into the game with momentum behind them, but I can see Sunderland coming out on top.

“There’s goals in this game, but the hosts should win here.”

Sunderland vs Cardiff City prediction: 3-2

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

Luke Phelps

“Cardiff are doing really well right now. They’re going under the radar and picking up some decent wins, with that win over Swansea City seemingly giving them a new lease of confidence.

“And Sunderland are doing really well right now too. They’re showing their attacking prowess and Jack Clarke is proving that he’s one of the brightest youngsters outside the Premier League.

“This should be a really interesting watch between two in form sides. For me though, Sunderland win this one; the home crowd gives them a huge advantage.”

Sunderland vs Cardiff City prediction: 2-0