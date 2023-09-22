The72 provides the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news as Xisco Munoz’s side gear up for Swansea City in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday come into this weekend’s clash with Swansea City still looking for their first Championship win. The Owls played out a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Middlesbrough in the week, meaning they still sit down in 23rd, only off the bottom on goal difference.

There have been few signs of encouragement for Wednesday but some minor improvements have been made.

This weekend they face another struggling side in Swansea. They too are winless, with early pressure building on Michael Duff. They drew with QPR in their midweek game after losing to rivals Cardiff City at the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Speaking to Yorkshire Live ahead of the game, Munoz confirmed that Dominic Iorfa will be fit to feature after missing the Middlesbrough draw. He picked up the injury in the home defeat to Ipswich Town.

Question marks surround the status of Josh Windass though after being forced off against Boro. Munoz insisted his importance to the side but said that ‘we will see’ if he can feature.

Mallik Wilks will likely remain out too but Munoz has said he could return in the next few games.

Predicted XI

Vasquez (GK)

Bernard

Iorfa

Famewo

Valentin

Byers

Bannan

Delgado

Buckley

Musaba

Smith

With Iorfa ready to go, he should come into the starting XI again. Di’Shon Bernard’s contributions in the Middlesbrough draw may well see him retain his place in the team though, so Bambo Diaby may drop out of the team.

Pol Valentin should retain his place on the right and the midfield duo of George Byers and Barry Bannan should be favoured. That could push Jeff Hendrick out of the team or slight further forward but after his midweek start, John Buckley may keep his place in the team.

Anthony Musaba will be hoping his goal pushes him into Munoz’s XI while Michael Smith should take Ashley Fletcher’s place up top.

The game kicks off at the Swansea.com Stadium at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.