Rotherham United striker Josh Kayode, who is currently on loan at Carlisle United, is poised to be out of action for the next 12 weeks at least, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United let the attacker head to Brunton Park for a third spell on deadline day. He has since played once for Paul Simpson’s side in League One.

Kayode, 23, has picked up a shoulder injury and requires surgery. He will now return to his parent club until he is fit enough to return to the Cumbrians.

The Rotherham Advertiser report that he had the ‘opportunity’ to leave the Millers permanently in the last transfer window, with Barnsley interested in a deal. However, he ended up staying on the books of the Yorkshire outfit.

Blow for Rotherham man

Rotherham’s Kayode has had rotten luck with injuries over recent years and this latest setback isn’t ideal for him. The club will no doubt look after him during his rehabilitation process though and help him get back out on the pitch as soon as possible as Carlisle patiently wait for him to return.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international has been with the Millers for his whole career to date. He was a regular at various youth levels before breaking into the first-team picture.

Kayode has made 37 appearances in all competitions to date and has scored three goals. The forward is no stranger to leaving on loan either and has also had spells away in the past at Chesterfield, Gateshead and MK Dons to gain experience.

Carlisle brought him in to bolster their attacking options after their promotion from League Two last term. They will need to make do without him for the next three months or so now though.