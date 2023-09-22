The latest Preston North End team news as Ryan Lowe’s side gear up for Rotherham United in the Championship.

Preston North End head to Rotherham United tomorrow as they look to maintain their unprecedented start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Lowe’s side sit in 1st place of the table and remain the only unbeaten side in the league, having won their last six following a comeback win v Birmingham City in midweek.

Rotherham United currently find themselves down in 21st after a slow start, losing their last two outings against Huddersfield Town and then Millwall in midweek.

Preston North End team news

Lowe said ahead of tomorrow’s game that the player are looking fresh despite a congested run of fixtures.

Ched Evans and Emil Riis remain in rehab but are making progress, whilst Lowe says striker Will Keane is back in training but won’t be rushed back into action.

Predicted XI

Woodman (GK)

Millar

Lindsay

Whatmough

Storey

Poots

Ledson

McCann

Browne

Holmes

Osmajic

Every Preston player so far has pulled their weight. The club are in a really good place and Lowe is rightfully earning plaudits for his work at the club.

And with no fresh injury concerns and a relatively clean bill of health, expect an unchanged line up from the one that came form behind against Birmingham City last time out.

Lowe has a few options to rotate but his players showed a lot of grit to come from behind that night, with some standout performers in Liam Millar and Alan Browne.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.