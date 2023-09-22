The72 provides the latest Portsmouth team news and our predicted XI as John Mousinho’s side gear up for Lincoln City in League One.

Portsmouth come into Saturday afternoon’s game against Lincoln City bidding to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. Pompey have won four and drawn four of their eight League One games thus far, leaving them top of the table on goal difference.

They beat Barnsley 3-2 away from home in midweek, racing to a 3-0 lead within 16 minutes. It was arguably the best half of football Pompey have had under Mousinho but a poor second period brought the Tykes back into the game.

Lincoln City head to Fratton Park in the hope of maintaining their own unbeaten run. They’ve gone six without defeat in League One since losing on the opening day and sit in 10th.

Portsmouth team news

Speaking to The News before the game, Mousinho issued an update on some of the injuries in his squad.

Connor Ogilvie was forced off against Barnsley and he will is still ‘struggling’ with a groin injury. As a result, he will be touch and go. There was positive news on Sean Raggett though, who has trained after missing out on the squad that travelled to Oakwell as a precaution.

Zak Swanson missed the midweek game through a family matter so it remains to be seen if he comes back into the squad. Christian Saydee was not risked in that game due to injury and time will tell if he makes a return as well.

Kusini Yengi, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully will remain on the sidelines through their longer term injuries.

Predicted XI

Norris (GK)

Rafferty

Shaughnessy

Poole

Sparkes

Morrell

Pack

Lane

Robertson

Whyte

Bishop

Swanson may well come into the team in Joe Rafferty’s place if he’s available for selection but time will tell just what the situation is regarding him. On the left, it seems wise to avoid risking Ogilvie, so Jack Sparkes should start in his place.

There are rotation options like Tino Anjorin and Ben Stevenson in midfield but Mousinho may well opt for a very similar XI. Abu Kamara may be hopeful of coming into the team but with some of the attacking injuries, Alex Robertson may retain his place in the team.

The game kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.