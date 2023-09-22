Norwich City boss David Wagner says that Ashley Barnes will be missing for a few weeks with a knee injury, but that the striker does not require surgery.

Barnes, 33, was withdrawn shortly before the hour mark during Norwich City‘s 2-0 defeat v Leicester City in midweek.

And speaking ahead of his side’s Championship clash v Plymouth Argyle, Canaries boss Wagner has revealed that Barnes has sustained a medial ligament knee injury.

Wagner says that Barnes will be out for a few weeks but that the Englishman does not need surgery for the injury.

“He has a medial ligament knee injury, does not need surgery but we’ll miss him for a few weeks,” Wagner said.

Barnes signed for Norwich City on a free transfer at the start of the summer, following his release from Burnley. Since, the experience striker has scored two and assisted one more in seven league outings for the Canaries.

Wagner sees his side sitting in 5th place of the Championship table as things stand, compared to tomorrow’s opponents Plymouth Argyle who find themselves in 18th.

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

A miss for Norwich City

Barnes seemed a rather underwhelming signing when he first arrived. But he’s since shown why Wagner brought him to the club with some impressive performances in the Championship.

And his absence will certainly be a blow for Norwich City who’ve suffered two defeats in their last three league outings now; against Rotherham United and Leicester.

Tomorrow’s trip to Plymouth is another long-haul one for Norwich, and a very difficlt one with Steven Schumacher’s side having shown that they’re deserving of a place on the Championship roster this season.

Expect Barnes to make a full return to action after next month’s international break.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.