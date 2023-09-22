Newcastle United are among the sides keeping tabs on Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, as per a report from talkSPORT.

Newcastle United were among the sides to swoop on Southampton in the summer, taking Tino Livramento back to the Premier League following the Saints’ relegation. The young full-back was among the star men to depart over the transfer window, but one who perhaps surprisingly stayed was Argentine Alcaraz.

There were eye-catching moments for the 20-year-old last season following his arrival from Racing Club. He managed four goals and two assists in 18 Premier League games.

However, after starting in three of the first four Championship matches, Alcaraz has had to settle for minutes off the bench in the last three games. Now, it is said that his situation is piquing interests from elsewhere.

TalkSPORT claims that Newcastle United have their eyes on Alcaraz in another possible raid on St. Mary’s. They’re among the sides keeping tabs on his situation amid his recent drop out the side.

Eddie Howe is an admirer and an enquiry was made during the summer.

Another Saint heading for St. James’?

Time will tell whether or not the Magpies’ rumoured interest in Alcaraz develops into anything more serious over the coming weeks and months. You would think that further rumours could emerge ahead of January if he can’t force his way back into Russell Martin’s team though.

The 20-year-old is obviously a serious talent but if he doesn’t have a place in Martin’s XI, his future could be best served elsewhere.

He’s under contract until 2027 and given that Southampton aren’t exactly hard up despite relegation, there isn’t any pressure to cash in. As they did with other key assets over the summer, the Saints would be well within their right to set a high asking price for Alcaraz if high-profile clubs like Newcastle are to hold interest.