The72’s writers offer their Stoke City vs Hull City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Sunday.

Stoke City welcome Hull City to the bet365 Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with Alex Neil’s side looking for a first win in four league outings.

The Potters are struggling despite an influx of new signings in the summer. Stoke drew with Huddersfield Town in midweek to avoid a fourth-straight defeat in the Championship, with the club now in 19th place of the Championship table.

Hull meanwhile are flying high. They sit in 6th as things stand, with Liam Rosenior’s side unbeaten since the opening day of the season after drawing 0-0 with Leeds United in midweek.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I’ve often spoke fondly of Neil and his tactical nouse. But his Stoke side are being exposed this season when, after their big summer transfer window, they should be flourishing.

“Hull seem to have gone about their business a bit more methodically. And in Rosenior, they have a very bright young coach who could go on to big things.

“This game will be a huge test for both sides and games on Sky are often hard to predict. But I’m really fancying Hull to nick this one and pile more misery on the Potters.”

Stoke City vs Hull City prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“I think everyone expected a bit more from Stoke at this stage of the season. There’s been moments where they’ve showed just what they’re capable of but with three defeats in their last four games, they’re not living up to expectations.

“There’s faith they’ll come good further down the line but at home to Hull, I can see their struggles continuing here.

“The Tigers look as though they’re going to be players in the play-off picture this season and with Rosenior at the helm, the group seems to be getting stronger and stronger. It could be close but I’ll back the visitors to win 2-1.”

Stoke City vs Hull City prediction: 1-2