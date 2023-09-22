Mansfield Town will make checks on George Maris and John-Joe O’Toole ahead of their clash this weekend, as detailed on their official club website.

Mansfield Town are back in League Two action with a home game against Barrow. Nigel Clough’s side will be looking to keep their run of form going.

Maris and O’Toole have both been out of action over recent recent fixtures but are edging towards their respective returns. The Stags’ website says the duo will be assessed ahead of the Bluebirds’ visit to Field Mill.

Barrow head into the game only a point outside the play-offs. Pete Wild’s men drew 1-1 with Newport County last time out.

Mansfield hoping for injury boost

Maris provides useful competition and depth in the middle of the park for Mansfield and getting him back fit would be a big boost ahead of their upcoming games. He picked up a knock to his knee in their fixture against Accrington Stanley earlier this month.

The former Barnsley and Cambridge United man has been on the books of the Stags since 2020 now and has made 136 appearances in that time, chipping in with 12 goals and 11 assists. The likes of Hiram Boateng, Louis Reed and Ollie Clarke will be ready to play again if he isn’t ready yet.

O’Toole was snapped up by Nigel Clough in October 2021 on an initial short-term deal but his stay has been extended ever since then. The 34-year-old provides experience to the squad and has played over 500 games in his career to date.

He got some minutes under his belt in the Stags’ Central League Cup match against Notts County last week. However, he was substituted off after being the subject of a late tackle.

Mansfield will have a decision to make regarding both Maris and O’Toole as they look to get three points against Barrow. They 5th in the table and haven’t lost yet this term.