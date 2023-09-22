Lincoln City paid just £40,000 to sign Reeco Hackett from Portsmouth in the summer transfer window, as per The News.

Lincoln City recruited versatile forward Hackett in the summer transfer window, bringing him in from League One rivals Portsmouth. The 25-year-old managed 11 goals and five assists in 79 games for Pompey but he struggled to find a regular starting role across his time at Fratton Park.

He’s settled in well at Sincil Bank though. Hackett has started the last six League One games and along the way, he’s notched two goals and an assist while the Imps have gone unbeaten since the opening day.

At the time of Hackett’s move to Lincoln, reports were saying an undisclosed fee had been agreed. Now though, The News has revealed the nominal fee the club paid to sign the St. Lucian forward.

They state that Hackett cost the club just £40,000 in the summer window. He’s under contract with the club until 2026 too.

Kicking on with Lincoln City

While it remains to be seen if Hackett can build on this promising start to life with Lincoln City, the player will be happy to finally have a regular starting role. He was in and out of the team for much of his time with Portsmouth and looked like a player who could have a more important place in the team if given a proper chance to hold down a regular starting spot.

Ultimately, that wasn’t the case though and when the summer came around, he took the chance to move on. His exit paved the way for John Mousinho to further revamp his squad and opened the door for the player to make a new start.

At just £40,000, Hackett is certainly a low-risk signing. The early signs look promising though as he bids to kick on with the Imps and prove he can be a key player at League One level.