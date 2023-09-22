The latest Leicester City team news as Enzo Maresca’s side gear up for Bristol City in the Championship.

Leicester City return to the King Power to face Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City tomorrow, after two successful away games in the past week.

The Foxes won 4-1 at Southampton before winning 2-0 at Norwich City in midweek, with Enzo Maresca’s side now on 18 points for the season and sitting in 2nd place of the Championship table.

Bristol City meanwhile sit in 7th after an impressive start to the season. Former Leicester boss Pearson saw his side win 4-1 at home to Plymouth Argyle in the week, with the Robins unbeaten in four league outings now.

Leicester City team news

Leicester have a fairly clean bill of health right now, with Dennis Praet and Tom Cannon the only absentees; both are suffering with back injuries.

Both Harry Winks and Jannik Vestergaard are both one booking away from being dealt a one-match ban.

Predicted XI

Hermansen (GK)

Doyle

Faes

Coady

Choudhury

Akgun

Winks

Casadei

Mavididi

Iheanacho

McAteer

With some important games coming up, including a trip to league leaders Preston North End, Maresca may be wary of the likes of Winks and Vestergaard picking up suspensions, and so we could see some potential changes to the side.

Conor Coady may be in line for his Foxes debut after being names on the bench for the last two outings, potentially coming in for Vestergaard at centre-back.

Elsewhere, we could see an unchanged line up from the one that eased past Norwich City in midweek.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.