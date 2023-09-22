The72 provides the latest Leeds United team news as Daniel Farke’s side gear up for Watford in the Championship.

Leeds United will be looking to stretch their unbeaten run to seven Championship games against Watford this weekend. The Whites will be keen to start picking up some wins though, having drawn four in this run without defeat.

Daniel Farke’s side have taken some positive strides forward and look far more settled after a hectic transfer window. They played out a 0-0 draw away to Hull City in the week, with Joe Rodon seeing red.

Leeds sit in 9th ahead of this weekend while their opponents Watford are in 14th.

The Hornets are without defeat in three games, winning one and drawing two. They drew 2-2 with West Brom in their last outing with Matheus Martins and Tom Ince on the scoresheet.

Leeds United team news

As a result of his sending off after two bookings, the earlier mentioned Rodon will be suspended for this tie.

In a big blow, Farke confirmed to the media that Willy Gnonto is facing a spell out after injury his ankle ligaments. It is not known how long he will be out for just yet but he will not be involved against Watford.

The Whites will also be without Djed Spence after he was ruled out for eight weeks with a knee ligament injury, though he won’t require surgery. Stuart Dallas remains out too as he continues to recover from his fractured femur but he took a big step forward with a return to training this week.

Predicted XI

Meslier (GK)

Ayling

Cooper

Struijk

Byram

Ampadu

Gray

Summerville

Anthony

Rutter

Piroe

With Rodon suspended, you have to think Liam Cooper will come into the team. Some are keen to see Charlie Cresswell given more of a chance but after he was left out of the squad completely against Hull City, it seems the more experienced Cooper is further up the pecking order.

Sam Byram should be hopeful of claiming his place back in the starting XI in place of Jamie Shackleton. Dan James had a tough game against the Tigers too, so Crysencio Summerville could start. On the left, Jaidon Anthony should come in for the injured Gnonto.

Having Georginio Rutter in behind Joel Piroe seems the best attacking setup, but time will tell what Farke opts for.

The tie kicks off at Elland Road at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.