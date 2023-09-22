Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is drawing interest from Fulham, as per a report from talkSPORT.

Leicester City academy graduate Dewsbury-Hall has had an increasingly important part to play at the King Power in recent seasons. He flourished in a loan spell with Luton Town over the 2020/21 season and since then, he’s been in the first-team plans.

Relegation to the Championship has seen the 25-year-old take up a vital role in Enzo Maresca’s side. Dewsbury-Hall has notched two goals and three assists in seven league games, helping the Foxes to six wins in the process.

The midfielder drew admiring glances in the summer with Liverpool among those said to be keen. Now, claims of fresh interest have emerged from talkSPORT.

They report that Fulham are eyeing up the Shepshed-born star ahead of January. The Cottagers are hopeful of tempting him back to the top-flight but it is added that Leicester’s chances of automatic promotion will be a big factor in deciding the player’s stance.

A key man for Maresca

It’s no secret how important Dewsbury-Hall could be in Leicester’s bid to win promotion. The midweek win over Norwich City marked the first Championship game he hasn’t started this season and just the second across all competitions.

Playing as a central or attacking midfielder or even out wider on the left, the academy graduate is emerging as a real talisman in the Foxes’ bid for success. A strong 2023/24 campaign could see him further cement his place as an important figure for the years to come, something he’ll surely be determined to do given that he’s been with the club since he was just eight.

Time will tell whether or not Fulham’s interest advances though. They’ve got Premier League money behind them and if Leicester’s promotion bid falters for any reason, they could look to strike an opportunistic deal.