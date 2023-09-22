Bristol Rovers loan man Tristan Crama has returned to parent club Brentford for treatment after picking up an injury in training, Joey Barton has confirmed.

Bristol Rovers recruited young Frenchman Crama during the summer transfer window, bringing him in on loan from Brentford. Since arriving, he’s been a regular for Barton, starting five consecutive games after remaining an unused substitute on the opening day.

Crama was left on the bench last time out against Shrewsbury Town though and news of an injury emerged earlier this week, forcing him out of the EFL Trophy game against West Ham. Now, Gas boss Barton has offered a concerning new update.

As quoted by Bristol World, he said that after scans, Crama has returned to parent club Brentford for treatment.

He admitted ‘it’s not great news’ on the 21-year-old, further thinning Barton’s ranks. Here’s what he had to say:

“The scan has come back and it’s not great news.

“He’s got a bit of an issue with a tendon. He’s going to go back to Brentford to get treated on that. It’s a bit of a blow, and we think he has picked it up in training on Friday.”

It was said earlier this week that he could be out for a few weeks, but Barton and co will now face a wait to see just when Crama comes back to the Memorial Stadium.

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

Bristol Rovers’ backline

In the last League One outing against Shrewsbury, Connor Taylor and James Wilson partnered one another at the heart of defence. In midweek, Luca Hoole came in for Taylor but Wilson came off at half-time, leading to concerns among fans.

Those worries were eased though, with Barton insisting it was a pre-planned change.

That means that Taylor and Wilson will more than likely be the centre-back partnership again this weekend. The Gas face Wigan Athletic at home. Both sides will be keen to find some consistency and having central defenders Taylor and Wilson could face a busy game against a Latics side that possesses some impressive attacking talent.