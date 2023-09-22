Cardiff City signed Karlan Grant on loan from West Brom in the summer transfer window.

West Brom‘s big money striker joined Cardiff City on a temporary basis in the summer, scoring his first goal for the club in their 3-2 midweek win over Coventry City.

The Bluebirds are doing well in the Championship so far. Three wins in their last four league outings leaves them in 10th place of the Championship table, compared to West Brom who are slumped down in 15th.

Grant endured a difficult last season at The Hawthorns, scoring just three goals in 31 Championship outings for Carlos Corberan’s side.

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

Do Cardiff City have an option to buy?

There’s nothing online that suggests Cardiff City have either an option or an obligation to buy Grant from West Brom at any point.

Birmingham Live reported earlier in the summer that the Baggies were open to offers for Grant but that it was unclear whether or not Cardiff would have an option to buy the 25-year-old.

It’s also been reported that Grant is a high-earner at West Brom, and that Cardiff are now paying the bulk of his wages.

Cardiff then don’t appear to have an option to buy Grant. West Brom paid £15million for the striker back in 2020 and whilst he’s received mixed reviews since, the Baggies will surely be keen on recouping the bulk of what they paid for Grant.

West Brom endured a difficult summer in the transfer window with resources tight. Dara O’Shea ended up being the only player sale, but the likes of Grady Diangana and Nathaniel Chalobah were two names who were seemingly up for sale.

Cardiff City face off against Sunderland in the Championship on Sunday, whilst West Brom host Millwall tomorrow.