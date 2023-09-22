Derby County sanction striker loan exit ahead of Carlisle United trip

Derby County striker Owen Oseni has joined Nuneaton Borough on loan, as announced by the club’s official website.

Derby County have given the youngster the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis. They will be hoping that he can get plenty of game time under his belt in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Oseni, 20, has linked up with the non-league outfit for an initial one-month period. He is mainly used by the Rams’ Under-21s.

The teenager made the switch to Pride Park in February. He is still waiting on his first-team debut for Paul Warne’s side.

Derby loan exit

Oseni’s loan switch to Nuneaton from Derby is an opportunity for him to get some experience and boost his development. He will see this as an opportunity to show what he can do.

The chance to play senior football as opposed to with the Rams’ development squad will be more beneficial to his career at this stage. His stint is for four weeks to start with and then the two clubs will have a decision to make on what steps to take after that.

Derby will see Oseni as someone to potentially step up into their first-team down the line. The Irishman started his career at Waterford and rose up through their youth ranks before going on to play four times for the League of Ireland outfit.

Warne will keep a close eye on his progress at Nuneaton ahead of his eventual return to his parent club. They are in action this weekend against Royston Town at home and their new signing is in line for his debut.

He leaves behind a Derby team who are preparing for a trip to Carlisle United.