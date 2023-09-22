The72 provides the latest Charlton Athletic team news as Michael Appleton’s side gear up for Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

Charlton Athletic face Wycombe Wanderers in their first home game under Appleton’s management this weekend. The Addicks drew their first game under the new boss, with Corey Blackett-Taylor’s late penalty snatching a 1-1 draw against Stevenage.

It has been a tough start to the season for the South London outfit but the hope will be that they can find some form under Appleton and push up the table. Charlton occupy 17th as it stands with seven points from as many games.

They face a tough test against a Wycombe Wanderers side really finding their groove though. The Chairboys have won four of their last five including three in a row, lifting them to 9th after a slow start.

Charlton Athletic team news

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Appleton confirmed Alfie May will be back after missing the Stevenage draw through a concussion picked up in training. He’ll be looking to add to his tally of four goals in six League One games for the club.

Terry Taylor is doubtful after a head injury of his own though. He took a boot across his eye and could miss out as a result.

Appleton also issued updates on Scott Fraser, Nathan Asiimwe and Panutche Camara. Fraser is the closest to returning of the trio but it seems he, Asiimwe and Camara will face a little longer out for now.

Predicted XI

Isted (GK)

Abankwah

Jones

Hector

Edun

Dobson

Anderson

C. Campbell

T. Campbell

May

Blackett-Taylor

As Appleton works out his best XI it wouldn’t be all that surprising if he opts to make some changes but, if he’s confident that he has already found his preferred lineup, it could be that he keeps a largely similar team to try and settle his squad after the change in management.

With that said, it could be that the returning May is the only change to the side, dropping Miles Leaburn back to the bench. Injuries mean that changes in midfield and attack feel unlikely.

The game kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.