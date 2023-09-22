Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has said Alfie May is fit to play this weekend.

Charlton Athletic are back in League One action with a clash against Wycombe Wanderers at The Valley. Their summer signing missed last weekend’s trip to Stevenage due to concussion.

The attacker, who linked up with the Addicks in the last transfer window from fellow third tier side Cheltenham Town, has scored four goals in seven appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Appleton has provided this update regarding his situation to the official club website: “Alfie’s obviously raring to go, as you would imagine.

“Obviously Terry Taylor suffered a head injury on Saturday. It was a bit of a nasty one – he caught a boot across his eye so there was a lot of surface wounds and he’s obviously going to be doubtful. The rest of the players are pretty much where we want them to be.”

Boost for Charlton

Having May back is a boost for Charlton as they prepare for Appleton’s first home game in charge. The former Portsmouth and Lincoln City boss was chosen by the London club as their replacement for Dean Holden earlier this month.

It has been a slow start to the new season for the Addicks and they will be eager to hit some form now and climb up the table towards the top six. They drew 1-1 away at Stevenage last time out and equalised at the death through Corey Blackett-Taylor.

May sat out of their clash against Steve Evans’ side and will be eager to make an impact against Wycombe. The 30-year-old is a proven goal scorer in League One and penned a two-year deal when Charlton snapped him up in July, with the club holding an option to extend his stay on top of that by a further 12 months.

Prior to his transfer, he spent four years at Cheltenham and scored 67 goals in 166 outings, 22 of which came in the last campaign. He has also been on the books at Doncaster Rovers in the past.