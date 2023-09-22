Lincoln City favourite Lasse Sorensen in attracting interest from the Championship, says journalist Darren Witcoop.

Sorensen, 23, joined Lincoln City from Championship outfit Stoke City in 2021, having since made 95 total appearances for the Imps, with five goals and four assists in that time as well.

The Dane is a huge fan favourite at Sincil Bank but Witcoop has revealed on Twitter this morning that Sorensen is now ‘on the radar of a host of Championship clubs’, suggesting that a January transfer could be on the cards.

Sorensen signed a long-term contract with the Imps back in 2021, and whilst the length of his deal was never released, Transfermarkt claim that he’s out of contract next summer.

Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln City currently sit in 10th place of the League One table but are unbeaten in the league since their opening day defeat away at Bolton Wanderers.

Sorensen has played in every league fixture so far this season, claiming two assists.

Lincoln City in for a testing January?

Lincoln have another key player seemingly out of contract next summer; Danny Mandroiu. And with a promotion push on the cards, Kennedy will be desperate for the club to retain their star players.

But at the same time, if a new deal for the likes of Sorensen can’t be agreed upon, then it could be bad business for the club to retain him in January and then lose him for free in the summer.

It’s certainly a tough one for the Imps to weigh up, but these emerging links are a credit to Sorensen who’s a real favourite at Lincoln City.

Up next for Lincoln City is a trip down to Portsmouth tomorrow afternoon, in what promises to be another really tough outing for the Imps.