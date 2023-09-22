Bradford City pair expected to miss Newport County trip

Bradford City boss Mark Hughes has said Andy Cook and Alex Pattison are unlikely to play this weekend.

Bradford City are back in action on Saturday with an away trip to Newport County in League Two.

The Bantams have been missing Cook and Pattison over recent fixtures and may need to wait a little longer before seeing the duo return to the pitch.

Hughes has provided this injury update regarding the pair, as per the Telegraph & Argus: “It’s highly doubtful. If we can get some game time into them, it may be Tuesday. I’m more optimistic for next weekend. We’re getting a few closer to returns. Guys are dropping into training and doing parts of the session.”

Bradford injury latest

Getting Cook back would be a big boost for Bradford but they won’t want to take any risks with him at this stage. The 32-year-old, who penned a new contract at Valley Parade over the summer, is a proven goal scorer at fourth tier level.

He scored 30 goals in all competitions last term to help his side reach the play-offs. However, they were beaten at the semi-finals stage to his former club Carlisle United as they aim to reach the top seven again in this campaign.

Bradford swooped to sign Pattison from fellow Yorkshire outfit Harrogate Town at the end of last term and he has since made a positive impression with his new club. He injects more quality into Hughes’ options in the middle of the park and has adapted well to life with his new team.

The former Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers man has scored three goals in his seven outings so far. However, he is currently sidelined and is unlikely to be fit for the clash in South Wales against Graham Coughlan’s Newport.

Bradford will be hoping to get some more wins under their belt after a slow start to the season. They find themselves in 17th position after the first eight matches but are only three points off 7th position.