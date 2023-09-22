Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said it is ‘up in the air’ whether Dion Charles will be fit to play this weekend.

Bolton Wanderers are back in League One action with a home clash against Peterborough United. The Trotters are sweating over the fitness of their main man up top though.

Charles, 27, has scored six goals in eight games in all competitions already so far this season. However, he picked up an injury last time out away at Reading.

Evatt has provided this latest update regarding his situation, as per The Bolton News: “Dion is very much up in the air. We know the joint isn’t damaged, which is probably the most positive bit of news, but we know there is damage to the ligaments that hold the joint in place.

“The result of the scan was positive but there is still pain, there is still damage. We will have to take that right up to Saturday but it is a big call and it has definitely been a rough spell. I do, however, believe that we have a strong squad and if Dion is not available there is a massive opportunity for someone else to step up to the plate.”

Bolton decision to make

Bolton have a big decision to make as to whether to play Charles. They need to make sure they don’t rush him back in to avoid making his problem any worse.

He is a crucial member of their starting XI and possesses a real goal threat that is hard to replicate. The Northern Ireland international, who has 13 caps under his belt to date, scored 21 goals altogether in the last campaign to help his current side reach the play-offs.

However, they lost at the semi-finals stage over two legs to Barnsley. The Trotters are aiming for promotion to the Championship again this term and are currently sat in 7th place.

Bolton are outside the top six on goal difference and could rise back in if they beat Peterborough. Their upcoming opponents are level on points and are positioned in 8th.

In other team news as per The Bolton News, George Johnston, Joel Coleman, Carlos Mendes Gomes and Paris Maghoma are all sidelined and Eoin Toal is suspended. However, West Brom loanee Zac Ashworth is fit.