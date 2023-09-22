The72 provides the latest Blackburn Rovers team news as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side gear up for Ipswich Town in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers come into this weekend’s clash with Ipswich Town looking to get a run of form going. They’ve been alternating wins and losses in the Championship, losing 3-1 at home to Sunderland in their previous outing.

Their patchy form leaves them in 12th with 10 points to their name after seven games.

As for Ipswich Town, they’ve now won three games in a row and six from seven overall since rising from League One. Kieran McKenna’s side have taken to the second-tier like a duck to water and will be hopeful of extending their impressive run here.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Speaking in his press conference ahead of this weekend, Tomasson issued the latest on his squad.

He confirmed that the likes of Niall Ennis, Sam Gallagher and Sam Barnes will remain unavailable.

However, in positive news, summer signings Arnor Sigurdsson and Sondre Tronstad will both travel to Portman Road with the squad. Icelandic forward Sigurdsson is yet to make his competitive debut for the senior team but after featuring for the U21s in the PL International Cup against Hertha Berlin’s youngsters, he’s set to be involved here.

Predicted XI

Pears (GK)

Brittain

Carter

Hyam

Pickering

Wharton

Travis

Hedges

Szmodics

Moran

Leonard

With no new injury problems, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Tomasson goes unchanged. Callum Brittain has been performing well so deserves to keep his place ahead of Joe Rankin-Costello in the backline alongside mainstays Hayden Carter, Dom Hyam and Harry Pickering.

Rankin-Costello was deployed in the middle when he came off the bench against Sunderland but struggled to make an impact. That could see Lewis Travis and Adam Wharton retain their places with Jake Garrett and perhaps Tronstad on the bench.

Going forward, Andrew Moran has shown he deserves to keep his place on the left ahead of Tyrhys Dolan. Sigurdsson’s expected involvement will be a boost but it would be a big surprise to see him come straight into the starting XI.

Up top, Harry Leonard’s goal could keep him in the XI ahead of Semir Telalovic.

The game kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.