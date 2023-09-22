Barnsley boss Neill Collins has said Luca Connell is making positive strides in his road to recovery.

Barnsley have been without the midfielder so far this season due to injury.

Connell, 22, is a key player for the Tykes and helped them reach the League One play-off final last term.

Collins has provided this update regarding his situation to the official club website: “Luca’s started to be at the training ground more regularly and starting to do very light exercise. It’s a step forward, but don’t be asking me in a week’s time if he’s ready! It’s still very, very early days stages but it’s a positive sign to see him.”

Barnsley boost

Getting Connell back out on the pitch will be a big boost for Barnsley as he injects useful quality into their side. However, they won’t want to rush him back in and will take caution to avoid making anything worse.

The Yorkshire outfit landed the former Republic of Ireland youth international in June last year from Celtic and he has adapted well to life at Oakwell. He has made 48 appearances in all competitions to date for the club and has chipped in with two goals and 10 assists.

Connell started out at Bolton Wanderers and played 12 times for their first-team as a youngster after rising up through their academy ranks. He was then snapped up by Celtic in 2019 and spent three years on the books of the Glasgow giants.

However, the Liverpudlian struggled for senior minutes during his time at Celtic Park. He was shipped out on loan to Queen’s Park to get some experience under his belt before Barnsley came calling.

He hasn’t looked back since and his absence has been felt so far in this campaign. Collins has said he is making progress though and the Tykes prepare to face Northampton Town this weekend.