Cheltenham Town have seen Steve Cotterill turn down the chance to return to the club as manager, as per Gloucestershire Live.

Cheltenham Town fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Peterborough United earlier this week. The defeat saw the Robins’ winless start to the League One campaign stretch to eight, a run that has seen them score no goals.

As a result of the struggles, pressure had been growing on manager Wade Elliott and shortly after the defeat, it was confirmed that he and the club hard parted ways.

The search for a replacement has been ongoing and the hope will be that a new boss can come in sooner rather than later. Now though, it has emerged that one out-of-work boss has turned down the chance to manage Town.

Gloucestershire Live reports that Steve Cotterill, who managed the club and led them into the Football League during his spell from 1997 to 2002, has turned down the chance to replace Elliott.

Cotterill is close with Elliott having signed him at Bristol City and handed him his first coaching opportunity. The two have stayed in contact and the 59-year-old isn’t looking to replace a person and coach he admires a lot.

Who next for Cheltenham Town?

Cotterill, who was born in Cheltenham, would’ve been a highly popular appointment. He led the club through one of the most successful periods in their history and certainly would’ve been a figure to galvanise the squad and supporters.

However, many will respect the reasons behind the decision to turn down the offer of a return. Now, time will tell just how the Robins turn to next in their search for a new boss.

Cotterill has been out of work since the end of last season. He did well in tough circumstances in his previous job at Shrewsbury Town but it remains to be seen when and where his next role comes from after this latest development.