Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has said Lyle Taylor will only stay with the club beyond his trial stint if he shows he can bring ‘a plus’ to the team.

Sheffield Wednesday are looking at the possibility of a swoop on the free agents market, with a striker in their sights. It emerged earlier this week that veteran striker Taylor had linked up with the Owls for a trial stint.

The 33-year-old is without a club after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last year. It is perhaps surprising that a player of his experience and pedigree hasn’t been picked up, but it could be that he lands a move to Hillsborough.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s game against Swansea City, Munoz has been quizzed about the striker once again.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Sheffield Wednesday manager implied that Taylor is indeed still bidding to earn a deal with the club. However, he said that if he can’t show he can bring something to the squad, he won’t land a contract. He said:

“We can’t have a mistake about him.

“It’s difficult to find a level of striker for us and we have him. I wish all the best for him and I think he can give good things for us. If he gives a plus for the team he’ll stay with us. If not he won’t stay.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

Sheffield Wednesday’s new striker?

Taylor has 23 Championship goals to his name in 93 appearances in the division. It was League One where he was most prolific, finding success in spells with AFC Wimbledon and Charlton Athletic.

At 33, he’s not exactly a spring chicken but someone of that level of experience in pedigree could come into the dressing room and have an instant impact. He’s shown to be a leader before but it seems Munoz will only bring him in if he sees he can offer plenty on the pitch.

If Wednesday pass up on the chance to sign Taylor, you’d have to fancy his chances of landing another team. Be that in the Championship, further down the EFL or perhaps abroad, only time will tell.