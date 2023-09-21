Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has said they will make checks on striker Ollie Palmer ahead of their trip to Stockport County.

Wrexham are hoping the attacker is fit as they gear up to face the Hatters at a sold-out Edgeley Park.

Palmer, 31, scored in the Red Dragons’ 3-0 win over Grimsby Town last time out. However, he has sustained a knee problem.

Parkinson has provided this update, as per the Evening Leader: “Ollie has had a bit of a problem with his knee. We have had it scanned, it is nothing serious and we will just have to monitor him during the week.

“Ollie had a decent off-season and he has got himself fitter. He has been working on his game which is obviously important and he got his rewards at the weekend with a well-taken goal.”

Wrexham hoping for injury boost

Having Palmer fit against Stockport would be a boost for Wrexham as he is a key player for them up top. Nevertheless, if he isn’t fit enough to feature, they do have other strong alternatives in his position with the likes of Paul Mullin, Steven Fletcher and Sam Dalby.

Parkinson’s side have adapted well to the step up to the Football League following their National League title win. They haven’t lost since the opening day and are unbeaten in their last seven outings in the league.

Wrexham signed Palmer in January 2022 on a three-and-a-half year deal to bolster their attacking options and he has since scored 34 goals in 34 games, 18 of which came last term to help them win the fifth tier title. His experience is valuable to his side and he has racked up just under 550 appearances in his career.

The Epsom-born man has previously played for Mansfield Town, Leyton Orient, Lincoln City, Crawley Town and AFC Wimbledon in the past. His gamble to drop into non-league and move to the Racecourse Ground has worked out well for him.

Wrexham will assess him over the next couple of days as they prepare to take on a Stockport side who have won their last two games on the spin. If he isn’t available, others will get the chance to lead the line.