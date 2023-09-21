West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has heaped praise on Jed Wallace after their draw away at Watford last night.

West Brom drew 2-2 with the Hornets at Vicarage Road to get another point on the board as they now sit in 15th position.

Wallace and fellow midfielder John Swift were on the scoresheet for the Baggies in Hertfordshire.

Corberan said after the game, as per the official club website: “I think that could be a big goal for Jed Wallace. The players always need to have confidence to score goals. Jed Wallace is one player that you can never doubt his commitment with the club and with the group and the games.

“We are humans and things are not always going to work how we want them to all the time, but it’s important to never decrease your levels of effort and commitment. He is never going to do this.

“If you work hard, you’ll recover the best level you can show on the pitch. For me, he had an extraordinary game. His goal helped us get an important point.”

West Brom star hailed

Wallace is a big player for West Brom and they will be hoping he can hit some form now as they look to rise up the table after their point at Watford. They are only three points off the play-offs and the division remains very congested after just seven matches.

The Baggies are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Millwall. Gary Rowett’s side head to the Midlands in confident mood after beating Rotherham United 3-0 last time out.

West Brom swooped to sign Wallace last year on a contract until 2026 from their upcoming opponents and he has become one of Corberan’s most prized assets. He has made 57 appearances in all competitions to date and has chipped in with seven goals and nine assists.

The former England youth international has also been on the books at Portsmouth and Wolves in the past and has played over 450 games in his career to date. He has found a home with the Baggies and will be hoping his goal against the Hornets can help him kick on now this term as his side eye more wins.