Watford drew 2-2 with West Brom in the Championship last night, with defender Ryan Porteous being withdrawn in the second half.

Tom Ince handed Watford an early lead before goals from John Swift and Jed Wallace put West Brom ahead after just 17 minutes of the game.

But Ince turned creator for Matheus Martins who scored an equalising goal midway through the first half, with the points eventually being shared at Vicarage Road.

Porteous’ withdrawal in the second half though was a concern for Watford on the night. The Scot joined midway through last season, going on to feature 17 times in the Championship and having started every game for club and country this time round.

Speaking to the club about Porteous’ injury, Watford bossValerien Ismael said:

“I don’t know [how bad his knock is]. I heard Scottish guys are normally strong, so we will see tomorrow and assess the situation. He came back very tired from the international break last week, so we will see.”

Last night’s draw leaves Watford in 14th place of the Championship table, with a trip to Leeds United on the agenda for this weekend.

Fresh concern for Watford

Porteous has become a key player for both Watford and Scotland. He’s shown great signs of improvement since making the switch south of the border last season and if he’s sidelined, it’ll be a huge blow for Watford.

And especially so ahead of a very tough trip to Elland Road this weekend. It may be a case of Poertous just needing some resting time having played a lot of football in the last few weeks, and if that’s the case then Ismael might struggle to replace him.

Mattie Pollock slotted in in place of Porteous last night and that might be the change that Ismael makes at the weekend, but that would leave the Hornets without any other natural centre-backs to call upon other than Francisco Sierralta.

Saturday’s game gets underway at 3pm.