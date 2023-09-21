Watford boss Valerien Ismael has urged Ismael Kone to ‘step up’, following last night’s draw v West Brom in the Championship.

Watford hosted West Brom in the Championship last night. The Hornets took an early lead through Tom Ince but soon found themselves behind.

Matheus Martin struck midway through the first half, capping an eventual opening 25 minutes, with the score staying 2-2 after that.

Kone started just his second game in the Championship this season. The Canadian international arrived midway through last season and made 16 Championship outings last time round, with six appearances in the league so far this season.

The 21-year-old is yet to really kick on in a Watford shirt but Ismael was impressed with his performance at Vicarage Road last night.

Speaking after the game, the Watford boss said:

“It’s important for him to step up. We know all about Ismaël’s quality, and until tonight he’d trained well but hadn’t been consistent in his performances. He plays in a position where we have a lot of quality, and all the players know exactly how they have to perform. Tonight I think he did really well.”

Watford now find themselves in 14th place of the Championship table; unbeaten in their last three ahead of a tough trip to Leeds United this weekend.

Kone to come good for Watford?

Kone looked like a very exciting signing when he first arrived. And he’s shown glimpses of a player with great potential, but so far this season, we’ve perhaps not seen the best of him.

Competition in the Watford midfield is rife as Ismael points out, and if Kone is to play regularly then he needs to put in a good performance when called upon, like he did last night.

He may well have put himself in contention to play at Leeds on Saturday and if the Canadian can give a good account of himself at Elland Road, them he can arguably do it anywhere in the Championship.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.