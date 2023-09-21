Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard has drawn high praise from manager Tony Mowbray after a brilliant display against Blackburn Rovers.

Sunderland made it three consecutive wins on Wednesday night, beating Blackburn Rovers away from home. Tony Mowbray’s side ended up winning 3-1 against the boss’ former club, but they were made to work for the points.

Blackburn could’ve and perhaps should’ve been clear of the Black Cats in the early stages of the game. They had all the early chances and when Sunderland were under pressures, defender Ballard proved to be a solid presence at the back once again.

Now, speaking after the game, the Northern Ireland international has been lauded by Mowbray.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Mowbray said that while he can’t put his finger on just how high the former Arsenal man’s ceiling is, he labelled him as a, ‘outstanding’ and ‘wonderful’ defender. He said:

“He’s an outstanding defender, he’s a brilliant footballer.

“I say we’re lucky to have him, but it was brilliant recruitment to bring Dan Ballard to this football club. He’s a diamond of a lad. I’m not sure where his ceiling is but he’s a wonderful footballer and an old-school centre-half who puts his body on the line. And if he plays against a really strong player, he just gets stronger himself.

“He reacts to what’s in front of him. He needed to be good last night against a good team. He’s a warrior, amazing really.”

Ballard’s strong display against Blackburn came after he netted in the win over QPR at the weekend.

Sunderland’s vital centre-backs

While there have been times where the backline has been a bit of a concern, Mowbray looks to have a centre-back partnership that can really carry this team in tough times. Luke O’Nien has been a key leader for a while now and after bouncing around the team in several different roles across his time at the club’s, he’s settled at centre-back and looks made for the role.

With Ballard alongside him, the Black Cats have a partnership that will put their bodies on the line at all times. That steel and hunger alongside all the vibrant, attacking and technical players in Mowbray’s ranks has his side looking like one primed and ready for another promotion push.

Time will tell just where Ballard can go in his career but on his current trajectory, it won’t be long before he makes a step. Whether that’s with Sunderland or elsewhere, it remains to be seen.