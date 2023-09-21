Swansea City have an interest in Barnsley’s in-form striker Devante Cole, a report from the Swansea Independent has said.

Swansea City took manager Michael Duff from Barnsley in the summer, bringing him in as Russell Martin’s replacement. It hasn’t been plain sailing for the ex-Tykes boss since, with the Swans winless in seven and 22nd in the Championship table.

It could be that some new faces are needed in January if the Welsh outfit still find themselves towards the bottom of the table.

Now, it is claimed Duff has already identified one potential target. The Swansea Independent reports that Barnsley hotshot Devante Cole has been put forward by Duff as a possible winter addition.

The 28-year-old played under the Swansea manager at Oakwell and has started this season in fine form, netting eight goals in eight League One games. His prolific scoring nature has seen him emerge as a player of interest for the Swans, but time will tell if their interest develops any further or remains until January.

Cole is under contract with the Tykes until the end of this season.

An early Swansea City target

Plenty of time remains before the January transfer window. In fact, the summer window only closed at the start of this month.

Clubs up and down the country will already be identifying problem areas in their squad though, and there’s a few for Swansea. It must be said though, Duff is already coming under increasing pressure from supporters and while he has said he has the sustained support of the club, time will tell just how long he remains in the job if these struggles persist.

Hopefully, Duff and Swansea City can push through these teething problems and find form. He did a fine job at Barnsley and arrived in South Wales with a strong reputation, so the hope will be that his side can start to pick up some wins sharpish.

Then, more of a focus can turn to potential winter targets, with Cole seemingly identified as one already.