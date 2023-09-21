Sheffield Wednesday’s new defender Di’Shon Bernard isn’t focusing on his contract situation despite only arriving on a short-term deal in the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday added defender Bernard to their ranks at the end of July, bringing him in on a free transfer. He was a free agent after his exit from Manchester United and after returning to England following international duty with Jamaica, a move to Hillsborough was sealed.

The 22-year-old defender had spent the second half of last season with Portsmouth but has Championship experience to his name from a spell with Hull City.

Bernard was only offered a year-long deal with Wednesday but he has now started three of the last four games. He’s viewed as a player with a bright future, meaning his short-term deal perhaps came as a surprise to some.

Now though, as quoted by The Star, Bernard has insisted he’s not concerned about the contract. His full focus is on on-pitch matters as he looks to work his way back to the Premier League after leaving Old Trafford.

When asked about the deal, he said:

“I think it’s just how it came about to be honest.

“For me I’m just trying to concentrate on this year and try to get better and better. After that I’ll see what the future holds…

“It’s my first year since leaving United, so I need to really kick on and try to get back to that level, back into the Premier League where everyone wants to play. It’s about making sure I keep learning, keep working hard in training, keep trying to improve, and then hopefully I can get back to that level.”

Bernard’s start at Sheffield Wednesday

It’s been a tough start to Wednesday’s season but Bernard has put in some steady displays. He did well to continue his forward run and provide the assist for Anthony Musaba’s goal against Middlesbrough earlier this week.

In general, he offers a composure and comfort on the ball that hasn’t always been evident among the Owls’ backline. Bernard is more than happy to show for the ball and won’t rush with it in possession, perhaps something he developed well during his time in Manchester United’s esteemed academy.

Time will tell just how long Bernard remains at Hillsborough for but if he finds some impressive form, it might not be long before he’s offered an extension. Otherwise, he could start to draw admiring glances from elsewhere.