The72’s writers offer their Blackpool vs Reading prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Blackpool welcome Reading to Bloomfield Road on Saturday, for a game between two sides who were relegated from the Championship last time round.

And both have since undergone managerial changes with mixed results; Neil Critchley’s Blackpool sit in 14th place of the League One table compared to Ruben Selles’ Reading, though the Royals have incurred points deductions this season.

The Seasiders lost 2-0 away at Wycombe Wanderers last time out, with the club having won just once since the opening day of the season.

The Royals meanwhile have won three of their opening seven League One fixtures, and go into this game on the back of an emphatic 9-0 win over Exeter City in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Reading’s unexpected hammering of Exeter shows the depth that Selles has this season, and despite the club’s ongoing, off-field struggles, they continue to put points on the board.

“Blackpool meanwhile look a bit lost. Many thought they’d be challenging this season but they’ve looked rather lacklustre in truth, and how much threat they pose Reading remains to be seen.

“I’m leaning towards the away side for this one, although I think it’ll be a tight game.”

Blackpool vs Reading prediction: 0-1

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

James Ray

“Nearly all of Blackpool’s points have come at home this season, while Reading have only found success at home in the league. Neither side have been particularly consistent as of yet and here, I wouldn’t be surprised if the points are shared.

“Of course, the Royals are coming off the back of a huge win against a young Exeter side in the EFL Trophy and the morale boost from that might just be enough to get them something from this.

“Despite that big win, I can see this one ending level at the weekend. I’ll say 1-1.”

Blackpool vs Reading prediction: