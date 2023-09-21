Swansea City host Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship this weekend.

Swansea City missed out on what could’ve been a vital win in midweek, drawing 1-1 with QPR. The Swans went ahead early through Josh Ginnelly but were pegged back in the 92nd minute when Lyndon Dykes headed home to share the spoils.

It leaves Michael Duff’s side with just three points to their name from their first seven Championship games and way down in 22nd in the table.

Sheffield Wednesday have had a pretty dismal start to the campaign too. They also played out a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night, sharing the points with fellow strugglers Middlesbrough.

Xisco Munoz’s Owls sit 23rd, only off the bottom of the table on goal difference. The Spaniard will be desperate to claim a first victory sooner rather than later as they bid to maintain their second-tier status.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s going to be hard for anyone to pick a winner from these two sides. Both have looked pretty abysmal in the early stages of the season and unless their fortunes turnaround soon, they’re going to struggle to climb away from the lower reaches of the league.

“Swansea were on the brink of what could’ve been a huge win last time out but again, they fell short. Among Wednesday fans, the mood is only souring further and with this terrible form persisting, fans are just about out of patience with the ownership.

“I can’t pick a pick a winner here. I think it’ll end in a 1-1 draw, which won’t do much for either side.”

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 1-1

Luke Phelps

“Both teams have been shocking this season. Both lack quality and both lack confidence, so I’m expecting another low-scoring affair here.

“Swansea should be the favourites for this one but they have some new injuries and a suspension to deal with ahead of the weekend, so that certainly plays into the Owls’ favour.

“Duff knows this the bulk of this Wednesday side well after facing them in the play-off final last season, so that might count for something. I’ll say bore draw.”

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 0-0