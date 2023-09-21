Ipswich Town host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this weekend.

Ipswich Town continued their fantastic start to the new season with a 1-0 win away to Southampton on Tuesday night.

Kieran McKenna’s side have now won three in and a row and six of their seven games in the Championship. As a result, they sit in 3rd place, only one point behind Preston North End, who are the only undefeated side left in the division.

As for Blackburn Rovers, they were unable to build on their weekend win over Middlesbrough on Wednesday night. They ended up falling to a 3-1 defeat against Sunderland, who kept themselves in the game early on thanks to some heroic Dan Ballard defending.

Rovers have dropped to 12th as a result and are still looking to patch together a winning run.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“With Blackburn struggling for consistency, a trip to Ipswich Town could make for a tough afternoon. The Tractor Boys are flying right now and given Rovers’ struggles on the road, they should be confident of claiming another three points.

“Time will tell if Ipswich can keep this up over the course of the full campaign, but the early signs are good for McKenna and co.

“Blackburn have the talent in their ranks to cause problems for the hosts but I’m going to back Ipswich to claim yet another win.”

Ipswich Town vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 2-1

Luke Phelps

“There’s nothing stopping Ipswich Town right now. They showed their class with two perfect away wins in their last two outings, and a return to Portman Road will surely be a boost for them as well.

“Blackburn suffered a disappointing defeat in midweek, and now they have a long-haul trip down to one of the best teams in the league, so it certainly doesn’t get any easier.

“Ipswich rested a few players for the Southampton game and so we could see a full strength side this weekend. I’ll back Ipswich for yet another win.”

Ipswich Town vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 2-0