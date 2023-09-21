Middlesbrough host Southampton in the Championship this weekend.

Middlesbrough remain without a win to their name after a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Only a Darragh Lenihan goal rescued a point for Michael Carrick’s side at Hillsborough. As a result of the draw, Boro remain at the foot of the Championship table with just two points after seven games, leaving them two points away from safety.

As for Southampton, their strong start to the season feels like a long time ago following three consecutive losses.

Russell Martin’s side fell to heavy defeats against Sunderland and Leicester City before losing 1-0 to Ipswich Town on Tuesday night. As a result, they’ve fallen down into mid-table, but they’ll be hopeful of getting back on track against a struggling Middlesbrough.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Both teams really need a win here. Middlesbrough’s poor start is dragging on for longer than many thought it would while three consecutive defeats for Southampton mean questions are being asked of their true promotion credentials.

“While the Saints have been out of form, I can’t help but think they’ll get back on track with a win here. Boro are really struggling and there’s not exactly been many signs of an impending turnaround in their fortunes.

“Southampton’s leaky backline might give the hosts a way into the game but they should have too much for Carrick’s side. It’s not looking good for Middlesbrough and I think they’ll lose 3-1 here.”

Middlesbrough vs Southampton prediction: 1-3

Luke Phelps

“That Middlesbrough performance vs Sheffield Wednesday was awful, the first half especially. I don’t know how Boro can go from top six finishers to this in the space of just a few months, but it’s certainly worrying for the club right now.

“And Southampton aren’t doing much better. They’ve really tailed off in the last few games and now this one feels like a bit of a must-win for both teams.

“Southampton have the quality over Boro but Carrick’s side will make it very difficult. I’ll back the Saints for a narrow win.”

Middlesbrough vs Southampton prediction: 1-2