The72’s writers offer their Plymouth Argyle vs Norwich City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Plymouth Argyle will be determined to bounce back after a dismal result in midweek. The Pilgrims made the journey to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City but were dismantled by the hosts, losing 4-1.

It means Steven Schumacher’s side have now lost four of their last five games. As a result, they’ve dropped down to 18th place.

As for Norwich City, their strong start has been stunted somewhat with two defeats in three games. They lost to Rotherham United before the international break but managed to bounce back against Stoke City at the weekend.

The Canaries fell to defeat on Wednesday night though, losing 2-0 to Leicester City. They now sit in 5th and will be hopeful of returning to form this weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“If Plymouth are to stay in this division, they need to have a strong record at home. They’ve shown plenty of times what they’re capable of with the Home Park faithful behind them but on the road, it just isn’t translating.

“Norwich will be a tough test but they’ve shown some weaknesses in recent defeats after a promising start. If the hosts can unsettle them, we could see the Canaries slip up, meaning more dropped points.

“For the visitors, this is going to be a tougher game than the form suggests, and they might just have to settle for a point. Plymouth will want all three to bounce back from a dismal midweek display, but I’m going for a draw here.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Norwich City prediction: 2-2

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

Luke Phelps

“Plymouth are proving to be a bit unpredictable this season. There’s no doubting that they deserve to be in the Championship, but they need to find some consistency before they end up in trouble.

“Norwich gave a good account of themsleves against Leicester City in midweek despite the 2-0 defeat, and they’ll view this game as a chance to return to winning ways.

“I think this could be a potentially exciting game here with either side capable of winning. And whilst I want to see Plymouth do well, I’m predicting a Norwich win here.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Norwich City prediction: 1-2