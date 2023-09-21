Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said Kevin Nisbet picked up an ankle injury last night.

Millwall won 3-0 at home to Rotherham United after goals by Ryan Longman, Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw.

Nisbet, 26, went off injured though at The Den and will now need to be assessed ahead of their upcoming fixture away at West Brom this weekend.

Rowett has provided this injury update to the Southwark News: “Nisbet I think – I’ve just watched it again down there – and there’s no one around him and he just almost turned his ankle.

“It looks quite bad but I don’t know until a couple of days [later and it] settles down. I’d imagine he’s going to be out for certainly the weekend and depending on scan results then we’ll see. It didn’t look great but again it’s impossible for me to say at this moment in time.”

Millwall injury setback

As Rowett alluded to, Millwall are expecting Nisbet to be out for their upcoming trip to the Hawthorns. However, they will be hoping he isn’t sidelined for too long after that as they await results on a scan.

The Lions swooped to land the attacker in the summer to add more competition and depth to their options up top. The Scotland international, who has 10 caps under his belt so far in his career, has scored twice in seven league games so far for his new club.

He had spells at Partick Thistle, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic before linking up with Hibernian in 2020. The Glasgow-born man then went on to become a key player at Easter Road and went on to fire 39 goals in 101 matches in all competitions during his time in Edinburgh before his move down the border to England.

Millwall have picked up 10 points from their first seven outings this term and are sat in 11th place. They could close the gap on the play-offs with a win over the Baggies but are sweating over Nisbet’s injury now.